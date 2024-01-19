Two Mercedes were ‘racing’ before crash on Gardiner Expressway: police

Toronto police say two vehicles were racing before causing a fiery collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday night.
Police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the expressway near Fort York Boulevard.
Two Mercedes vehicles with Quebec licence plates “were racing and caused (a) collision,” police said.
One of the Mercedes caught was on fire, investigators said. Images and videos from the scene show a car on fire with large bright flames and thick heavy smoke.
In total, police said four vehicles were involved in the crash.
Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, paramedics told Global News.
No arrests have yet been made and no suspect description has been released. However, police said two people fled on foot.
The roads have since reopened.
