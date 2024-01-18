Menu

Traffic

Bus and SeaBus service could be suspended for 48 hours if job action escalates: union

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 3:49 pm
Coast Mountain Bus supervisors are warning that if a collective agreement is not reached before Jan. 22, union members will withdraw all services Monday morning.

This means that as of 3 a.m. on Jan. 22, there would be no bus service and no SeaBus service for 48 hours in the Lower Mainland.

“CUPE 4500 has been waiting over four weeks for Coast Mountain to respond to our latest proposal. Our patience for Coast Mountain to take bargaining and our issues seriously has been exhausted,” CUPE 4500 spokesperson Liam O’Neill said at a press conference Thursday in Burnaby.

“Our members deserve a fair deal.”

More than 180 transit supervisors are without a contract and already instituted an overtime ban on Jan. 6.

“We regret the disruptions passengers will be experiencing, but we are out of options,” O’Neill said.

“Unless Coast Mountain commits to ensure transit supervisors get the same wages as others doing similar work, and take our workload issues seriously, we are left with no choice.”

Global News has reached out to the employer, the Coast Mountain Bus Company, for comment on this story.

More to come

