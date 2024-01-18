Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Feasibility study will determine the status of protecting Manitoba’s Seal River Watershed

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 4:28 pm
Caribou are shown in an undated handout photo. A new agreement between First Nations leaders, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government will look at studying the feasibility of designated the Seal River Watershed as Indigenous protected area. View image in full screen
Caribou are shown in an undated handout photo. A new agreement between First Nations leaders, the province of Manitoba, and the federal government will look at studying the feasibility of designated the Seal River Watershed as Indigenous protected area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Line Giguere, Wildlife Infometrics
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Seal River Watershed is one of the is one of the few large remaining intact watersheds in the world. Spanning thousands of kilometres of land in northern Manitoba, it could soon become protected land.

Leaders of several First Nations, the federal government, and the province of Manitoba agreed to a feasibility assessment study alongside the Seal River Watershed Alliance on Thursday. The study is expected to explore the possibility of designating the land as an Indigenous protected and conserved area, along with the possibility of including a national park reserve.

Portions of the watershed are already protected by three Manitoba wilderness parks and an ecological reserve.

In a release on Thursday, the government of Canada said that such a designation would aid its goal of protecting 30 per cent of lands and waters nationwide by 2030. More specifically, about 0.4 per cent or 42,808 kilometre square would go towards that goal — roughly the size of Denmark.

Story continues below advertisement

The Seal River Watershed measures 50,000 square kilometres.

Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, said this is a step towards the government’s goal. And it’s a step taken in “partnership with Indigenous nations and the provinces and territories.”

More on Science and Tech

“This secures one of the largest carbon sinks needed to fight climate change, critical habitat for a wide range of northern wildlife, and preserves the land on which Indigenous nations depend,” said Guilbeault. “We still have a number of steps to go, but this sets us on the path for the long-term protection of the incredible Seal River Watershed for current and future generations.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The federal government defines a carbon sink as being able to absorb carbon dioxide through trees, soils, mosses, and phytoplankton — tiny plants and plantlike organisms living in water.

The release also noted that the watershed flows into the Hudson Bay and is home to the beluga Wales and at risk species, including wolverines, polar bears and grizzly bears, barren-ground caribou, and olive-sided flycatchers. Harbour seals, the watershed’s namesake, can be found “as far as 200 kilometres inland” from the watershed, according to the release.

Manitoba premier Wab Kinew said that by working together, governments and Indigenous leadership are ensuring a “safer, cleaner, and healthier vision for Manitoba’s lands and waters for generations to come.” Echoing his statement, Stephane Thorassie, executive director of the Seal River Watershed Alliance, said that First Nations involved in the process are pushing for their right to care for the land and its waters.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“…(I)n the process, we are strengthening our cultures, our languages, habitat for the caribou, the regional economy, and the commitments made by the province and federal governments. (The) agreement shows that Nation-to-Nation-to-Nation partnerships generate benefits for all,” said Thorassie.

The federal government noted that the feasibility study will include a public engagement process. It will also provide temporary protection for the area against mineral exploration.

The Seal River corridor from the junction at the North and South Seal Rivers, at Shethanei Lake, to Hudson Bay.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous-led study of Seal River Watershed important step towards preservation, executive director says'
Indigenous-led study of Seal River Watershed important step towards preservation, executive director says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices