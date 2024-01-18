London, Ont. police officer faces assault charges over off-duty ‘incident’

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., police officer with nearly two decades on the job is suspended with pay after an off-duty incident last month resulted in serious charges against him.

The London Police Service says the “incident” occurred Dec. 12. Police would not say why it took over a month before the service issued a release, nor would they provide more detail as to where the incident occurred. It is also unclear how many victims were involved and what injuries, if any, were sustained.

Const. Juan Romero-Hernandez, 46, is charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing police. On Dec. 23, he was charged with “failing to comply with an undertaking after attending a location in contravention of conditions of release.”

The officer has been with the London Police Service for 19 years and is currently suspended with pay, police say, adding that under the Police Services Act, the chief of police “can only suspend without pay if the police officer is convicted of an offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment.”

The officer is due in court Thursday.