Head-on collision closes County Road 28 near Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough, Ont., is closed following a head-on collision on Thursday morning.

Northumberland OPP said the collision, which occurred around 9 a.m., involves a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle near the hamlet of Bewdley.

SERIOUS COLLISION – #NthldOPP advise that County Rd 28 is closed at Dieppe Rd/9th Line and County Rd 9. Emergency services at at scene regarding a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle collision. Please follow diversions. Updates will be posted when available. ^jc pic.twitter.com/fbW3AUjpxv — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 18, 2024

An Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene to assist emergency crews.

There is no word yet on injuries.

County Road 28 is closed between Diepee Road/9th Line and County Road 9.

More to come