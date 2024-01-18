Menu

Traffic

Head-on collision closes County Road 28 near Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 10:12 am
An Ornge air ambulance lands on County Road 28 to assist in a head-on collision near Bewdley on Jan. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
An Ornge air ambulance lands on County Road 28 to assist in a head-on collision near Bewdley on Jan. 18, 2024. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough, Ont., is closed following a head-on collision on Thursday morning.

Northumberland OPP said the collision, which occurred around 9 a.m., involves a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle near the hamlet of Bewdley.

An Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene to assist emergency crews.

There is no word yet on injuries.

County Road 28 is closed between Diepee Road/9th Line and County Road 9.

More to come

