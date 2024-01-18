Head-on collision closes County Road 28 near Bewdley: Northumberland OPP

A section of County Road 28 south of Peterborough, Ont., is closed following a head-on collision on Thursday morning.
Northumberland OPP said the collision, which occurred around 9 a.m., involves a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle near the hamlet of Bewdley.
An Ornge air ambulance landed at the scene to assist emergency crews.
There is no word yet on injuries.
County Road 28 is closed between Diepee Road/9th Line and County Road 9.
