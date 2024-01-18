Menu

Canada

Police 2 suspects in 3 recreational vehicle thefts

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted January 18, 2024 8:27 am
Recreational vehicle thefts View image in full screen
Kingston Police looking to identify suspects. Global News
Kingston Police are looking to identify two suspects after they say three recreational vehicles were stolen from a westend business.

Police say the thefts around 10 p.m. on Jan. 12. Two suspects, seen in security photos, broke into the main compound of Cartronics on O’Connor Drive, police said.

Police say the suspects then stole two snowmobiles and a side by side recreational vehicle.

The two snowmobiles are black. One is a Backcountry Standard 600 ETEC (serial #2BPSUJPA1PV000114) and the other is a Renegade Adrenaline (serial #2PBSMBRB9RV000313).  The side by side is a Defender Limited CAB Can-Am and is fiery red in colour (serial #3JBUVAX47RK012656).

The stolen vehicles are worth about $80,000, police said.

The first suspect appeared to be a male who was wearing a black coat, black pants, a brown backpack, black boots, a black toque, and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect appeared to be a male who was wearing a brown/green camo coat, black pants, and red/black gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.

