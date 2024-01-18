Police 2 suspects in 3 recreational vehicle thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are looking to identify two suspects after they say three recreational vehicles were stolen from a westend business.

Police say the thefts around 10 p.m. on Jan. 12. Two suspects, seen in security photos, broke into the main compound of Cartronics on O’Connor Drive, police said.

Police say the suspects then stole two snowmobiles and a side by side recreational vehicle.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The two snowmobiles are black. One is a Backcountry Standard 600 ETEC (serial #2BPSUJPA1PV000114) and the other is a Renegade Adrenaline (serial #2PBSMBRB9RV000313). The side by side is a Defender Limited CAB Can-Am and is fiery red in colour (serial #3JBUVAX47RK012656).

The stolen vehicles are worth about $80,000, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The first suspect appeared to be a male who was wearing a black coat, black pants, a brown backpack, black boots, a black toque, and a blue medical mask.

The second suspect appeared to be a male who was wearing a brown/green camo coat, black pants, and red/black gloves.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Mike Fleming at 613-549-4660 ext. 6318 or mfleming@kingstonpolice.ca.