Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Paying it forward’: Roadside assistance in Saskatchewan during cold snap

By Jeanelle Mandes & Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 6:24 pm
Residents and businesses are coping while Saskatoon is in the middle of a deep freeze. View image in full screen
Motorists across the province have likely experienced car issues during this cold snap which required to call for roadside assistance from CAA Saskatchewan or volunteers. Brent McGillivray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With frigid weather conditions across the Prairies, many motorists have been dealing with vehicle issues. Places such as CAA Saskatchewan have received outstanding number of requests for services such as battery boosts and tows.

From Jan. 11, 2024 and on, CAA Saskatchewan said they have experienced a significant increase from members for roadside assistance requests.

“Since last Thursday, when the extreme cold weather came upon us, we’ve had roughly 4000 calls for CAA’s roadside assistance, and those calls primarily have been from boosts and tows,” said Christine Niemczyk, CAA Saskatchewan director of communications.

“What we have noticed as well with this cold weather is I think it took everybody by surprise, and it was just a really good reminder for everyone to really maintain their vehicles.”

Click to play video: 'CAA Saskatchewan talks cold weather driving preparations'
CAA Saskatchewan talks cold weather driving preparations

CAA Saskatchewan encourages drivers to ensure their vehicles are winter ready from having winter tires, checking batteries and block heaters, plugging vehicles in, and ensuring plug-ins are not frayed.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the challenges that CAA Saskatchewan has noticed recently is the inability to provide callers with an estimated time of arrival (ETA) due to the overwhelming amount of calls during the cold snap. Wait times range from anywhere from a couple hours to a day.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“We will get to every member’s request as soon as possible, but our request to members is to only call us or contact us once per call,” said Niemczyk.

More on Canada

“Some members are using each of those three ways or method to contact us and leaving messages. And what that does is it congest the phone system, the operating system that we have and takes more time to go through each call.”

Trending Now

Motorists are also provided with another option of reaching out to folks on a group that is solely volunteer-based.

Stuart Hall of Regina created a Facebook page called “306 Recovery Group” for Saskatchewanians to use as a pay-it-forward for automotive help. With over 17,000 members in the group, many people go out of their way to help someone in need.

“Whether you need help changing your spare tire on if you need a boost, somebody hopefully close by to you will come out, lend you a hand,” said Hall. “It’s essentially to give people that may not be in a situation where they could afford a tow or in cold snaps like we’ve had.”

Story continues below advertisement

Creating this pay-it-forward group stems from Hall’s upbringing as he remembers people around him doing good deeds for others.

“I grew up in small town Saskatchewan where if you needed milk, you asked a neighbour, and they didn’t charge you for it. It was paying it forward,” he said.

“In today’s times, with everything going on, you don’t know what kind of financial situation you’re in. You don’t know what kind of outside factors someone else is having in their life that’s affecting it.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices