Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Driver injured after vehicle falls ‘nose-first’ through barrier at UBC parkade

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Driver injured after car falls through concrete parkade barrier at UBC'
Driver injured after car falls through concrete parkade barrier at UBC
A driver has been taken to the hospital after their car went through the concrete barrier of a multi-storey parkade at the University of British Columbia on Wed. Jan. 17, 2024. Capt. Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services called it a "complex" rescue.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A driver has been injured after their car tumbled through a concrete barrier in a multi-storey parkade at the University of British Columbia, falling to the ground “nose-first.”

Ten Vancouver Fire Rescue Services vehicles responded to the incident by Fraser Hall at Thunderbird Boulevard and Westbrook Mall around 9:30 a.m.

According to public information officer Capt. Matthew Trudeau, a large piece of “concrete beam” was on top of the vehicle, complicating the rescue amid heavy falling snow.

Click to play video: 'TransLink warns of weather-related delays'
TransLink warns of weather-related delays

Trudeau said rescuers had to pry apart the vehicle, carefully, to get the person out of the vehicle safely.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have a significant concrete barrier that’s still precariously hanging off the second storey above the scene, which landed onto a battery-energized storage box close to a high-voltage area,” Trudeau told Global News.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The vehicle is still in a precarious spot as well, so multiple safety concerns for crews and for the vehicle and individual.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. snowstorm causes flight cancellations and delays at YVR airport'
B.C. snowstorm causes flight cancellations and delays at YVR airport
Trending Now

The driver was pulled from the wreckage around noon, before being taken away in an ambulance. Trudeau said he couldn’t comment on the driver’s condition.

He said crews remain on scene to stabilize the area. It’s unclear how the accident happened.

“This one is probably obviously a first for the number of specific hazards in this,” he said of the crews’ previous exposure to complicated rescues like Wednesday’s.

Story continues below advertisement

They have, however, pulled numerous cars out of buildings before, he added — it happens about once a month.

— with files from The Canadian Press 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices