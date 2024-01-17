Alberta SPCA responded to 70-plus calls about distressed animals during frigid week

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta SPCA saw a huge spike in calls over the last five days, when the province plunged into a wicked deep freeze.

More than 70 new files of animals in distress were called in over a five-day period, the society said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“Thank you to our partners in the animal welfare system, including RCMP, and other bylaw and peace officers who enforce the Animal Protection Act across Alberta,” the post read.

“Assistance from and collaboration with local officers during bitter weather ensures the animals get help quickly.”

View image in full screen Alberta SPCA noticed a spike in calls about animals in distress during the cold snap. Courtesy: Alberta SPCA/Facebook

Dan Kobe, spokesperson for the Alberta SPCA, said the cold snap definitely led to an increase in calls.

Most of the calls were from people concerned about animals being outside in the frigid temperatures, he said.

“Traditionally, our investigations are split evenly between livestock and companion animals, and that was the case during the cold snap,” Kobe added.

“Our teams are already very busy this winter, with the drought impacting feed availability for some producers, as well as with the existing pressures on the animal welfare system; the extreme cold made it even worse.”

Albertans can alert the SPCA about an animal in distress (outside Edmonton and Calgary) by calling the Animal Protection Line at 1-800-455-9003. In Edmonton, animal care and control is handled by the city (call 311).

More information about the Alberta SPCA is on its website, including how to tell if an animal may be in distress.