Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Cold hummingbirds admitted to B.C. animal hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2024 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Protecting hummingbirds during winter'
Protecting hummingbirds during winter
While most birds native to B.C. can handle winter conditions, cold weather can be a matter of life and death for hummingbirds. Linda Aylesworth has the details, and how we can help – Jan 17, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a “dramatic increase” in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.

The association says 33 hummingbirds were admitted last weekend alone with injuries caused by the cold.

It says hummingbirds are often brought in for care because of low blood sugar or with damaged tongues because they get stuck to metal parts of feeders in the cold.

Click to play video: 'Tiny hummingbird stops construction on B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline'
Tiny hummingbird stops construction on B.C. Trans Mountain pipeline
Trending Now

Jackie McQuillan, the association’s support centre manager, says sometimes the damage is too severe for the bird to survive in the wild.

Story continues below advertisement

She says those dedicated to feeding hummingbirds need to ensure they can keep their feeders thawed, that they are clean to prevent disease and that they’re made of plastic instead of metal to prevent injuries.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Unlike other species, Anna’s hummingbirds reside in southern B.C. year-round.

The association says it typically also sees an increase in intakes of varied thrushes and songbirds on such cold days.

 

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices