Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Lucky Alberta lottery player wakes up $70M richer

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 17, 2024 12:43 pm
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca / Global News File
Someone in Alberta is waking up (perhaps unknowingly) $70 million richer on Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Calgary and Edmonton. The ticket is worth a whopping $70 million.

The winning numbers from the Jan. 16 draw are: 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43 and 44.

In addition to the grand prize, someone who purchased a ticket in Calgary won just over $280,000 after matching six of the seven winning numbers and the bonus number.

Alberta couple claim $60 million Lotto Max win

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said neither of the winners have claimed their prizes.

These big wins come on the heels of several other massive wins in 2023.

Three winning tickets were sold in Edmonton last year, with people picking up jackpots of $50 million, $35 million and $1 million.

Someone who bought a ticket in Bonnyville won $17 million.

A winning ticket purchased in Lethbridge also made someone a whopping $55 million richer.

‘I would’ve like to have won this 20 or 30 years ago’: Lottery winner Lois Olsen
