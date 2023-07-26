Winning $35M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One Edmontonian could be $35-million richer Wednesday.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, there were two Lotto Max tickets that matched all seven winning numbers on July 25.

One of them was bought somewhere within the city of Edmonton and the other one in B.C.

The $70-million jackpot was carried over from the last lottery on July 21.

In April, a single ticket purchased by someone in Alberta won the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot. It was someone outside Edmonton and Calgary.

A Calgarian took home $70 million last October.

The winning numbers for the July 25 draw are: 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, with a bonus of 50.

For more information, call the Player Care line at 1-800-665-3313.