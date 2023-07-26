Menu

Canada

Winning $35M Lotto Max ticket sold in Edmonton

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 26, 2023 1:15 pm
Advice for whomever ends up winning record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
WATCH: A record-breaking $60-million Lotto Max jackpot still hasn't been claimed. The ticket was sold in Edmonton. Kevin van Egdom is with the Western Canada Lottery Corporation and shares some advice for the potential winner – Jan 18, 2019
One Edmontonian could be $35-million richer Wednesday.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, there were two Lotto Max tickets that matched all seven winning numbers on July 25.

One of them was bought somewhere within the city of Edmonton and the other one in B.C.

The $70-million jackpot was carried over from the last lottery on July 21.

In April, a single ticket purchased by someone in Alberta won the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot.  It was someone outside Edmonton and Calgary.

A Calgarian took home $70 million last October.

The winning numbers for the July 25 draw are: 15, 16, 17, 18, 43, 44, 48, with a bonus of 50.

For more information, call the Player Care line at 1-800-665-3313.

Friday’s LottoMax jackpot is a record $70M
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

