Video link
Headline link
Canada

2 winning tickets sold for Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2023 7:05 am
Unclaimed $70M Lotto Max winning ticket will expire in June
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were 15 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and five winning tickets were drawn.

Two of the tickets are each shared between two winners, splitting the money, while one ticket will claim the entire $1 million prize.

Three of the Maxmillion winners are in Ontario, one is in B.C. and the other is in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 9 will be an estimated $22 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s website, these were the winning numbers for the June 6 draw:

Trending Now

Main Draw: 04 07 13 16 31 32 39 Bonus 26

Maxmillions:

  • 01  14  32  36  38  45  47
  • 01  22  23  33  35  40  49
  • 02  06  12  21  22  30  34
  • 02  10  13  16  19  26  41
  • 02  22  25  29  39  40  44
  • 04  07  16  18  24  45  46
  • 04  08  09  25  37  44  49
  • 06  09  13  19  29  35  47
  • 08  18  20  27  29  33  44
  • 08  18  21  37  43  47  50
  • 11  16  17  18  22  23  47
  • 12  13  15  19  22  27  48
  • 12  16  36  39  41  42  47
  • 14  17  21  27  42  45  47
  • 17  18  20  27  37  40  47

Encore: 8477379

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2023 The Canadian Press

