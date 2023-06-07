2 winning tickets sold for Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Send this page to someone via email

Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were 15 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and five winning tickets were drawn.

Two of the tickets are each shared between two winners, splitting the money, while one ticket will claim the entire $1 million prize.

Three of the Maxmillion winners are in Ontario, one is in B.C. and the other is in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 9 will be an estimated $22 million.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s website, these were the winning numbers for the June 6 draw:

Main Draw: 04 07 13 16 31 32 39 Bonus 26

Maxmillions:

01 14 32 36 38 45 47

01 22 23 33 35 40 49

02 06 12 21 22 30 34

02 10 13 16 19 26 41

02 22 25 29 39 40 44

04 07 16 18 24 45 46

04 08 09 25 37 44 49

06 09 13 19 29 35 47

08 18 20 27 29 33 44

08 18 21 37 43 47 50

11 16 17 18 22 23 47

12 13 15 19 22 27 48

12 16 36 39 41 42 47

14 17 21 27 42 45 47

17 18 20 27 37 40 47

Encore: 8477379

— With files from Ryan Rocca