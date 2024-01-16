Menu

South Coast snow watch: Universities cancel classes

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 9:15 pm
Environment Canada says a snowstorm is expected to hit Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria, bringing up to 20 centimetres of accumulation and possible freezing rain. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says a snowstorm is expected to hit Metro Vancouver and Greater Victoria, bringing up to 20 centimetres of accumulation and possible freezing rain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
The University of British Columbia is cancelling all in-person classes on its Vancouver campus Wednesday, as snow is set to hit the province.

UBC is asking students to check with their instructors to see whether other arrangements need to be made.

“Students who have not yet been informed of their class status should look for communications from their instructor to indicate if other arrangements are being made, which may include moving classes online, or providing content asynchronously,” the statement said.

The university will provide its next update at 6 a.m. Thursday.

BCIT is also cancelling all in-person classes Wednesday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.

Meantime, the City of New Westminster is also closing all civic facilities due to the anticipated heavy snowfall.

All drop-in sessions, lessons, registered courses and rental bookings are cancelled.

That includes the Anvil Centre, City Hall, Parks and Recreation Facilities, as well as libraries.

Air Canada is warning of possible flight cancellations out of YVR due to the expected snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the south coast with 10 to 20 centimeters expected in  Metro Vancouver, and 10 centimetres on Vancouver Island through Wednesday evening.

 

 

