South Coast snow watch: Universities cancel classes

The University of British Columbia is cancelling all in-person classes on its Vancouver campus Wednesday, as snow is set to hit the province.

UBC is asking students to check with their instructors to see whether other arrangements need to be made.

Due to forecasted weather, UBC is cancelling all in-person learning activities on Vancouver campus for all of Jan. 17. Classes may move online. Students are asked to look for communication from instructors. Necessary services will be maintained. Read more: https://t.co/AWTsDnpHII pic.twitter.com/DMuQlc4CEJ — University of British Columbia (@UBC) January 17, 2024

“Students who have not yet been informed of their class status should look for communications from their instructor to indicate if other arrangements are being made, which may include moving classes online, or providing content asynchronously,” the statement said.

The university will provide its next update at 6 a.m. Thursday.

BCIT is also cancelling all in-person classes Wednesday. Students scheduled to be on campus will be contacted by their instructors for direction on classwork.

Due to winter conditions across the Lower Mainland, all BCIT campuses are CLOSED on January 17. All in-person classes and exams are cancelled. If your class or work is available online, this closure does not impact you. For updates, please view https://t.co/JGNIme7GoB pic.twitter.com/jnYSOJqClM — British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (@bcit) January 17, 2024

Meantime, the City of New Westminster is also closing all civic facilities due to the anticipated heavy snowfall.

All drop-in sessions, lessons, registered courses and rental bookings are cancelled.

That includes the Anvil Centre, City Hall, Parks and Recreation Facilities, as well as libraries.

🚨❄️ IMPORTANT SNOWFALL ADVISORY ❄️🚨

(1/5) Due to anticipated heavy snowfall, ALL CIVIC FACILITIES ARE CLOSED ON JAN. 17. Drop-in sessions, lessons, registered courses, and rental bookings are canceled. Solid waste collection for Zone C is canceled. More: https://t.co/Wuhyc6uFF2 pic.twitter.com/YYS5KOPArz — City of New Westminster (@New_Westminster) January 17, 2024

Air Canada is warning of possible flight cancellations out of YVR due to the expected snow.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the south coast with 10 to 20 centimeters expected in Metro Vancouver, and 10 centimetres on Vancouver Island through Wednesday evening.