2nd Calgary teen charged with attempted murder in 2023 B.C. shooting

A second Calgary teen is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, in relation to a shooting in Surrey, B.C. last year.

The victim was found injured in the Newton neighbourhood near 76th Avenue and 148th Street on April 17, 2023.

While a 19-year-old from Calgary was arrested and charged that summer, Surrey RCMP said their investigation into the shooting has led them to a second suspect from Calgary.

The male youth was taken into custody on Dec. 14, charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, arson damaging property, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a loaded firearm.

Calgary police helped facilitate his transfer to B.C., RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

The 19-year-old from Calgary was also charged last summer with attempted murder, arson, discharging a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

There are no outstanding suspects in the investigation, police added.