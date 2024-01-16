Menu

Headline link
Sports

Kitchener Rangers remain near top of CHL Top-10 rankings

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 16, 2024 4:41 pm
After getting a few key players back, the Kitchener Rangers have won their last three contests, and remain among the nation’s best in the latest edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Rangers, who are now tied atop the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights, are currently ranked as the fourth-best team in Canada.

The Knights, who are in the midst of a 12-game unbeaten run, currently sit at No. 7, one spot behind Saginaw Spirit, the third OHL team to make the list.

The top spot in the rankings now belongs to the Saskatoon Blades, who have picked up at least one point in 18 straight games to move atop the WHL standings.

The team in second place in the WHL, the Prince George Cougars, sit in the third place in the standings behind the QMJHL’s the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Two other teams from the ‘Q’, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Drummondville Voltigeurs check in at No. 5 and No. 8 while the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks (No. 9) and Everett Silvertips (No. 10) round out the top 10.

The Rangers will hit the road on Wednesday night to visit the Guelph Storm before they host the Knights at the Aud on Friday night.

