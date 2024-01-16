Saskatoon Blades defender Molendyk putting World Juniors injury behind him

In a month that’s been one of the most disappointing of his junior hockey career, Tanner Molendyk is turning those negative feelings into offence.

Returning to the Saskatoon Blades lineup over the weekend, Molendyk netted a goal and three assists to help the Blades continue their streak of 18 consecutive games with a point.

“I think it was more confidence in my arm there,” said Molendyk. “I feel like that really helped out, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come and produce anything offensively. To get one there early was nice.”

Those results were a shot of positivity for Molendyk who just weeks ago was preparing to make his debut for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship level.

With a dominant first half of the season, recording 28 points in 24 games from the blue line, Molendyk was named to Hockey Canada’s selection camp and despite a nagging knee injury he was able to secure a spot on the roster at just 18 years old.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada’s second pre-tournament game against Switzerland however, those dreams were dashed as the Nashville Predators first rounder suffered a wrist injury which sidelined him for the entirety of the tournament.

4:10 Saskatoon Blades head into 2nd half of season with momentum

The injury forced Molendyk to return home to North America and rehab while watching the World Juniors from Canada.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“It’s been obviously tough, you don’t want to miss that tournament,” said Molendyk. “I got a great support system around me. My parents and everyone else around me has been great, I went home for a bit there and got to see them.

“They kept me close and it was nice to be around them.”

After skating in a non-contact jersey for a week, Molendyk was given the go-ahead from the Blades to return to the lineup in a pair of games against the Victoria Royals and Regina Pats in which he slotted right back into his top-pairing role.

Story continues below advertisement

On a team overflowing with talent, head coach Brennan Sonne said Molendyk’s return is helping strengthen the roster from the defensive core out.

“He’s an elite talent,” said Sonne. “So when you add that to your lineup, your lineup is going to be better. I’ve coached him for three years and we know what he can do. When he’s out of the lineup you miss him and when he’s in it he helps.”

While it was a crushing blow for Molendyk to not suit up in Sweden, he will have one more year of eligibility to play for Canada next winter at the 2025 World Juniors in Ottawa.

“Off the injury I think that’s one of the big things,” said Molendyk. “Just knowing they thought I could play at that level was huge. Obviously, you want to bring it back and bring back a championship here.”

Molendyk’s return to the lineup coincides with the Blades topping the Canadian Hockey League’s weekly rankings for the first time this season, surpassing the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

However, Sonne and the rest of the team aren’t putting any stock into the ranking.

“You don’t get any rings for it, you don’t get any trophies, you don’t get any bonuses,” said Sonne. “It doesn’t impact positively what we’re trying to do in my opinion. If you get too caught up in that, you start playing the wrong way. We got there ranked that way by playing the right way.”

Story continues below advertisement

Helping to quarterback the Blades during last spring’s memorable playoff run, Molendyk’s biggest concern down the stretch drive of the regular season will be putting his team in the best position to contend for a WHL title, according to the agile defender.

“You don’t get a banner from being first in the country,” said Molendyk. “I think that’s the biggest thing we got to focus on just getting to the top, staying at the top and obviously bringing home what we want to.”

The Blades (29-8-2-2) are on the road for a three-game swing through Alberta with their next game coming Wednesday night in Red Deer, squaring off against the Rebels at 8:00 pm.