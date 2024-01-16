Investigation launched after overheight load scrapes overpass in Metro Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Another possible overpass strike in Metro Vancouver is under investigation.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a truck going east under the Gilmore Overpass on Highway 1 was carrying a helicopter fuselage wrapped in plastic.

The top of the load came into contact with the bottom of the overpass, causing minor damage.

Officials with the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s commercial vehicle safety and enforcement team caught up with the truck and pulled it over just past the Brunette Overpass in Coquitlam.

2:05 Suspended B.C. trucking company denies suggestions its trucks are still on the road

Strikes on highway infrastructure have been a hot topic recently, with more than 30 in the last two years.

The province introduced higher fines in December but it is unclear if that is a deterrent.

“The whole problem is the lack of training,” said Gagan Singh with the United Truckers Association.

“The penalties are just imposed on truckers, not on shippers or not on the folks who are loading this bigger stuff onto the trucks.”

The incident in Coquitlam comes a week after a truck with an overheight load scraped the top of the Massey Tunnel.

The Ministry of Transportation said it has identified the company responsible, suspending its entire fleet until its investigation is complete.