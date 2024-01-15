Man in life-threatening condition after northeast Calgary multi-vehicle collision

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Sunday evening.

According to a Calgary Police Service news release, the collision happened at around 6:25 p.m. at 24th Avenue Northeast and Centre Street Northeast.

A 34-year-old man driving a 2017 Ford Escape was travelling along 24th Avenue Northeast approaching Centre Street Northeast. He failed to stop before entering the intersection and hit a white 2014 Lexus 250, which was being driven by a 28-year-old woman with a 31-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The Lexus spun and crossed into the southbound lanes of Centre Street while the Ford Escape came to a stop on the west side of Centre Street.

The Lexus was then struck by a silver 2012 Volkswagen Touareg, which was driven by a 50-year-old woman, travelling south along Centre Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver of the Ford Escape sustained minor injuries while the driver of the Volkswagen Touareg was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition while the passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision, police said.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the collision is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.