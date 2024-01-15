Winnipegger adds local flair to Emmy Awards as seat filler among A-list stars

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipegger Amanda Buhse is adding local flair to Monday’s Emmy Award night as she got the incredible opportunity to be a seat filler and sit next to A-list stars.

Buhse says she was part of an online group called “Seat Fillers and More” that allows people to apply for events like the Grammys and Oscars.

It was a whirlwind of excitement and rushing when she found out she was going to be attending.

Buhse says she decided to put her name forward on a whim and was not expecting to be chosen but on Sunday afternoon she found out she had been selected.

“I booked a flight right away and I managed to fly to Toronto last night and I had no sleep at all because I was too excited,” she said.

Buhse is in Los Angeles right now and she says she has about an hour and a half before she has to be at the ceremony.

“I had a dress from a wedding I wore last year. I found out at 4:30, I got home at 5:00 and I had 10 minutes to pack,” she said.

Buhse says thousands of people apply and they only choose 50 winners and the group does this every year.

Seat fillers are people who are available during the live airing and any time someone gets up from their seat to present or go to the washroom, the seat filler then fills the seat.

“You’re kind of constantly moving around and it’s really exciting. You’re kind of literally rubbing shoulders with all the celebrities,” Buhse said.

She says the rules are very strict, such as no talking to celebrities, no cameras and no cellphones, as well as having to wear either black or dark navy.

“If they talk to you then you can talk to them but you can’t initiate,” she said.

Buhse says she thinks she might be the only Canadian who won among the 50 people but she is not sure.

“I am so excited to bring a little piece of Winnipeg to the Emmys,” she added.