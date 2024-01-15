Menu

Share

Canada

Edmonton councillors to discuss declaring homelessness emergency

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:59 pm
Edmonton police officers and city crews could be seen at a homeless encampment in the area of 95th Street and Rowland Road on Tuesday morning. Police and cleanup crews were met with resistance from people who live in the camp and from advocates who showed up to support them.
Edmonton police officers and city crews could be seen at a homeless encampment in the area of 95th Street and Rowland Road on Tuesday morning. Police and cleanup crews were met with resistance from people who live in the camp and from advocates who showed up to support them. Global News
Share

Edmonton city councillors will gather at a special council meeting Monday afternoon to discuss declaring a housing and homelessness emergency in Edmonton.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the special meeting last week. He said he plans to put forth a motion to declare a housing and homelessness emergency in Edmonton.

“Edmonton, we are at a breaking point,” Sohi wrote in a blog post that accompanied a news release.

“I hear your calls to change how we are handling encampments, caring for our unhoused neighbours and improving the safety of communities impacted by encampments.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton mayor seeks to declare homeless crisis emergency'
Edmonton mayor seeks to declare homeless crisis emergency

Over the past few weeks, city staff and members of the Edmonton Police Service have worked to dismantle eight homeless camps in the city that were deemed to be “high-risk,” due to concerns about gang activity, drug use, fire risk or other factors.

Story continues below advertisement

The province, the city and the EPS have all said shelters have capacity to take in people from the dismantled encampments. Shelter capacity for those displaced by the camps’ removals was one of the conditions that had to be met to allow for the recent dismantling of the camps.

Late last week, at least half of Edmonton’s city councillors questioned how the cleanup was done.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. This story will be updated later Monday evening.

Click to play video: 'Multiple Edmonton councillors say encampment dismantling went against city policy'
Multiple Edmonton councillors say encampment dismantling went against city policy

— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.

