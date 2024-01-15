Edmonton councillors to discuss declaring homelessness emergency

Edmonton city councillors will gather at a special council meeting Monday afternoon to discuss declaring a housing and homelessness emergency in Edmonton.
Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the special meeting last week. He said he plans to put forth a motion to declare a housing and homelessness emergency in Edmonton.
“Edmonton, we are at a breaking point,” Sohi wrote in a blog post that accompanied a news release.
“I hear your calls to change how we are handling encampments, caring for our unhoused neighbours and improving the safety of communities impacted by encampments.”
Over the past few weeks, city staff and members of the Edmonton Police Service have worked to dismantle eight homeless camps in the city that were deemed to be “high-risk,” due to concerns about gang activity, drug use, fire risk or other factors.
The province, the city and the EPS have all said shelters have capacity to take in people from the dismantled encampments. Shelter capacity for those displaced by the camps’ removals was one of the conditions that had to be met to allow for the recent dismantling of the camps.
Late last week, at least half of Edmonton’s city councillors questioned how the cleanup was done.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. This story will be updated later Monday evening.
— with files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News.
