Multiple Edmonton councillors say encampment dismantling went against city policy

After eight encampments were removed from in and around downtown, at least half of Edmonton city councillors are left questioning how the cleanup was done.

“Frankly, I was surprised to see action happening with such cold, cold weather upon us,” Ward O-day’min Coun. Anne Stevenson said in a press conference Thursday.

The city has created a dedicated strategy for how to respond to encampments on public land. On its website, a flow chart shows that citizens should first call 311 to report the site. Peace officers will then determine a risk level.

If inactive, the site would be cleaned up as soon as possible. If low-risk, social agencies would be called in to help connect people with resources.

At that point, peace officers would provide a clean-up date with staff showing up at that time to dismantle the site.

All of the eight sites cleaned up recently were deemed to be high-risk. In those cases, the encampments are set to be closed within three days where possible.

Shelter capacity is then confirmed and the encampment residents, deputy city manager, community services department and city council are all notified before the closure.

Staff and peace officers are then brought in to connect people with resources and shut down the site.

“The actions in recent weeks have demonstrated to me that there’s a gap between what I had understood the checks and balances of the encampment strategy to be, and how the strategies being implemented in practice and focusing on implementation,” Stevenson told the media.

Councillors Erin Rutherford, Aaron Paquette, Keren Tang, Ashley Salvador and Michael Janz all told Global News they also felt the response differed from expectations.

“The risk-matrix and encampment approach that council approved was meant to strike a balance between safety and compassion,” Rutherford wrote in an email.

“In what I am seeing, this is not a compassionate approach and has not struck that balance.”

Tang said she understood extreme weather would be a major consideration in clean-up efforts.

“…and the coordination with social service ecosystem players would provide stronger checks and balances,” she wrote in an email.

Multiple councillors said they would have questions for administration at a special city council meeting set for Monday.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi called the meeting and will declare a housing and houselessness emergency in the city of Edmonton at that time.

“I hope that what we can provide as council at the end of the meeting on Monday is clarity,” Stevenson said.

“Clarity for our staff and what our expectations are moving forward.”

Councillors Jennifer Rice, Andrew Knack, Tim Cartmell and Jo-Anne Wright have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Councillors Karen Principe and Sarah Hamilton did respond but did not specifically answer questions regarding the encampment strategy.