Man arrested after knife brandished in downtown Cobourg: police

A man is facing a weapons charge following an altercation downtown Cobourg, Ont., late last week.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of College Street and King Street East.
Officers determined a man had waved a knife around in a “threatening manner” during an altercation.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Cobourg who was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.
He was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody for a future court appearance in Cobourg, police said Monday.
Comments