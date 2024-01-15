Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after knife brandished in downtown Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 11:43 am
Click to play video: 'Cobourg adds CCTV as plans to expand network continue'
Cobourg adds CCTV as plans to expand network continue
RELATED: Cobourg has recently added to its growing number of CCTV cameras – Dec 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is facing a weapons charge following an altercation downtown Cobourg, Ont., late last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of College Street and King Street East.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers determined a man had waved a knife around in a “threatening manner” during an altercation.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Cobourg who was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody for a future court appearance in Cobourg, police said Monday.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices