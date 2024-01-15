Man arrested after knife brandished in downtown Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a weapons charge following an altercation downtown Cobourg, Ont., late last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 12, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of College Street and King Street East.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Officers determined a man had waved a knife around in a “threatening manner” during an altercation.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old man from Cobourg who was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, failing to comply with an undertaking and failing to comply with a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody for a future court appearance in Cobourg, police said Monday.