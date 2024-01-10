Menu

Crime

Port Hope woman arrested following assault with weapon in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 11:57 am
Cobourg adds CCTV as plans to expand network continue
Cobourg has recently added to its growing number of CCTV cameras. The latest site is near the town's largest homeless encampment.
A Port Hope, Ont., woman faces charges including assault following an incident in Cobourg, Ont., early Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of an argument between a man and a woman that involved a weapon at an east-end address.

Police were told that during the argument, the woman threatened the man with a metal bar and charged at him.

A witness was able to take the bar away from the woman, who fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police located the suspect a short distance away.

A 30-year-old woman from Port Hope was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg for a bail hearing later Wednesday.

 

