Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd man faces attempted murder charge related to August 2023 shooting in Cobourg, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 12:51 pm
Elijah Kerridge-Lall was arrested on Jan. 11, 2024 and charged with attempted murder with a firearm in connection to a shooting in Cobourg in August 2023. View image in full screen
Elijah Kerridge-Lall was arrested on Jan. 11, 2024 and charged with attempted murder with a firearm in connection to a shooting in Cobourg in August 2023. Cobourg Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A third suspect has finally been caught and charged with attempted murder related to a shooting near a homeless tent encampment in Cobourg, Ont., in August 2023.

The Cobourg Police Service says there were no injuries following reports of gunshots in the south end of Hibernia Street near the encampment on the West Beach around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 16

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police issued a warrant for three suspects. Later that month they arrested two men — one on Aug. 25, the other on Aug. 29.

Police say on Thursday at around 2:15 p.m., the third suspect was arrested on a warrant in the GTA by police there.

Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 21, of Whitby, was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside, obstructing police, and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he is currently in custody on unrelated charges from another jurisdiction and will be brought to court in Cobourg at a future date.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices