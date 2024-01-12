3rd man faces attempted murder charge related to August 2023 shooting in Cobourg, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspect has finally been caught and charged with attempted murder related to a shooting near a homeless tent encampment in Cobourg, Ont., in August 2023.

The Cobourg Police Service says there were no injuries following reports of gunshots in the south end of Hibernia Street near the encampment on the West Beach around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 16

Police issued a warrant for three suspects. Later that month they arrested two men — one on Aug. 25, the other on Aug. 29.

Police say on Thursday at around 2:15 p.m., the third suspect was arrested on a warrant in the GTA by police there.

Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 21, of Whitby, was charged with attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possessing a loaded firearm, possessing a prohibited firearm, occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside, obstructing police, and six counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police say he is currently in custody on unrelated charges from another jurisdiction and will be brought to court in Cobourg at a future date.