2 arrested for assault involving imitation firearm, car jack in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a teen face weapons charges following an investigation into an incident involving an imitation firearm in late December 2023 in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Dec. 27, the service launched an investigation after learning of an incident that had occurred earlier that morning.

Police were informed that around 1:15 a.m. at a parking lot, two individuals approached a vehicle with two occupants inside. Police say one of the suspects used a car jack to damage the vehicle and the second suspect struck the vehicle with what was determined to be an imitation firearm.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One occupant of the car exited the vehicle and was pushed up against the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspects, who were later located and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old Cobourg man and a 17-year-old Cobourg teen were each charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon (two counts for the man).

The man was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence. He was held in custody for a bail hearing and was later released with a future court date.

The teen was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident,” police said.