Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested for assault involving imitation firearm, car jack in Cobourg: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2024 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Cobourg adds CCTV as plans to expand network continue'
Cobourg adds CCTV as plans to expand network continue
RELATED: Cobourg has recently added to its growing number of CCTV cameras. Robert Lothian spoke with residents and police about the additional surveillance – Dec 8, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man and a teen face weapons charges following an investigation into an incident involving an imitation firearm in late December 2023 in Cobourg, Ont.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, on Dec. 27, the service launched an investigation after learning of an incident that had occurred earlier that morning.

Police were informed that around 1:15 a.m. at a parking lot, two individuals approached a vehicle with two occupants inside. Police say one of the suspects used a car jack to damage the vehicle and the second suspect struck the vehicle with what was determined to be an imitation firearm.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

One occupant of the car exited the vehicle and was pushed up against the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The investigation led to the identity of the suspects, who were later located and arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 19-year-old Cobourg man and a 17-year-old Cobourg teen were each charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon (two counts for the man).

Trending Now

The man was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence. He was held in custody for a bail hearing and was later released with a future court date.

The teen was released on an undertaking with a future court date.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident,” police said.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices