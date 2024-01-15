Menu

Share

Share

Weather

Heavy snow, freezing rain to follow arctic chill throughout B.C.

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 12:09 pm
Canada remains in grip of fierce winter weather
It’s already been days of frigid temperatures across this country but Canadians from coast to coast to coast remain in the grips of fierce winter weather. From dangerously cold temperatures in the West to storm surges battering the coast in the East, Heidi Petracek looks at how people are trying to weather it the best they can as they brace for more.
The long stretch of bitterly cold days is coming to an end but winter isn’t retreating throughout much of B.C.

“An arctic front will begin to sweep across the province from north to south, bringing periods of snow,” an Environment Canada warning reads.

“At the same time, a Pacific low pressure system will approach the coast from the west. As the moisture from the Pacific system interacts with the cold front from the north, periods of heavy snow are expected, and snowfall warnings may be issued for some regions.”

Blue Monday: How to manage your mental well-being during the cold winter months

The snow warning issued Monday includes the Skagit Valley,  Fraser Canyon, Nicola, South Thompson, Similkameen, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, Boundary and North Thompson.

The weather alert extends to B.C.’s interior highways as well. Environment Canada said the same weather system will bring heavy snow to Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; Highway 97 from Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit; the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, and then Merritt to Kamloops.

The Lower Mainland, the Fraser Valley and Southern Vancouver Island are also expecting snow on Tuesday, and after that, in those areas,  a prolonged period of freezing rain and ice pellets may follow.

With temperatures well below freezing due to a cold snap across Western Canada, BC Hydro said it set a new record for electricity demand.

According to the utility company, residents consumed 11,300 megawatts of electricity in just one hour on Friday night — 30 per cent higher than the previous Friday night before the cold snap began.

Despite the record-breaking power usage, B.C. did not require imports from other markets, and helped Alberta and the Pacific Northwest meet its demands.

This includes about 200 megawatts exported to Alberta.

More on Canada
