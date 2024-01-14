Ukrainian musician making tour stop in Kelowna, raising funds for her homeland

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known Ukrainian musician will soon be making a stop in Kelowna, as part of her tour to raise funds for the war-torn country.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m., Maryna Krut will take to the stage at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, offering fans a “unique” experience.

“She’s playing the Bandura – its an ancient, traditional Ukrainian instrument that has 65 strings, and she kind of invented her own unique style of playing it,” said Kelowna Stands with Ukraine founder, Denys Storozhuk. “There will be songs in English and in Ukrainian, Christmas songs and she will also sing about the situation in Ukraine.”

Krut will be performing solo, and this will also be her first-ever tour in Canada. Her tour includes stops in over 20 cities spread across eight provinces.

“If you miss it, you will regret it,” said Storozhuk. “Whoever is interested in music, playing guitar or whatever, try to play with 65 strings – you need to see it.”

Proceeds from the event will be going towards the purchase of medical equipment for people on the frontlines in Ukraine, and an auction will also be featured at each tour stop. Ukrainian food trucks will also be parked outside the venue in Kelowna.

Storozhuk added that they are also in the process of trying to bring in some local Ukrainian dancers on stage for the opening act.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.