17 temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday as cold snap continues

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted January 14, 2024 3:42 pm
People walking out onto the ice on Okanagan Lake at Rotary Beach in Kelowna. View image in full screen
People walking out onto the ice on Okanagan Lake at Rotary Beach in Kelowna. Ed Burke
More temperature records were broken in B.C. on Saturday, as a cold snap continues to batter the province.

According to Environment Canada, a total of 17 communities across the province recorded their coldest-ever temperatures for Jan. 13, including 10 in the Interior region.

Penticton shattered a record set all the way back in 1950 by more than 3 degrees, after the daily low on Saturday was -26.6 C, while Osoyoos also set a new record with a daily low of -22.3 C, surpassing its previous record on Jan. 13 of -19.8 set back in 2017.

Deep freeze shattering records across Canada

In the North Okanagan, Salmon Arm saw the temperature dip down to -30.4 C, breaking their previous record on that day in history of -27.2 C, set all the way back in 1911.

Nelson (-21.9 C), Nakusp (-23.7 C), Revelstoke (-27.3 C), Sparwood (40.0 C), Trail (-26.9 C), Creston (-27.2 C) and Cranbrook (-36.8 C) were among the other Interior communities that also surpassed their previous daily low records set on Jan. 13.

Below are the other communities that set a daily minimum temperature record for Jan. 13.

Bella Bella Area

  • New record -9.7 C
  • Old record -4.5 C, set back in 2005

Blue River Area

  • New record -39.9 C
  • Old record -37.8 C, set back in 1950
Lillooet Area

  • New record -24.0 C
  • Old record -21.1 C, set back in 2005
Malahat Area

  • New record -12.6 C
  • Old record -7.8 C, set in 2020

Sechelt Area

  • New record -11.4 C
  • Old record -6.7 C, set back in 1971

Squamish Area 

  • New record -14.8 C
  • Old record of 11.8 C, set in 2017

West Vancouver 

  • New record -12.4 C
  • Old record -7.2 C, set back in 1993

The coldest part of the province on Saturday was Yoho National Park, recording a bone-chilling low of -42.6 C.

Despite these frigid conditions, temperatures are expected to start to rise slowly in the Okanagan over the next several days, with Kelowna forecasted to see overnight lows in the mid-teens until Wednesday, and daily highs transitioning from double to single digits starting Monday, before seeing a high of plus 1 on Friday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

