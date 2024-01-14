17 temperature records broken in B.C. on Saturday as cold snap continues

More temperature records were broken in B.C. on Saturday, as a cold snap continues to batter the province.
According to Environment Canada, a total of 17 communities across the province recorded their coldest-ever temperatures for Jan. 13, including 10 in the Interior region.
Penticton shattered a record set all the way back in 1950 by more than 3 degrees, after the daily low on Saturday was -26.6 C, while Osoyoos also set a new record with a daily low of -22.3 C, surpassing its previous record on Jan. 13 of -19.8 set back in 2017.
In the North Okanagan, Salmon Arm saw the temperature dip down to -30.4 C, breaking their previous record on that day in history of -27.2 C, set all the way back in 1911.
Nelson (-21.9 C), Nakusp (-23.7 C), Revelstoke (-27.3 C), Sparwood (40.0 C), Trail (-26.9 C), Creston (-27.2 C) and Cranbrook (-36.8 C) were among the other Interior communities that also surpassed their previous daily low records set on Jan. 13.
Below are the other communities that set a daily minimum temperature record for Jan. 13.
Bella Bella Area
- New record -9.7 C
- Old record -4.5 C, set back in 2005
Blue River Area
- New record -39.9 C
- Old record -37.8 C, set back in 1950
Lillooet Area
- New record -24.0 C
- Old record -21.1 C, set back in 2005
Malahat Area
- New record -12.6 C
- Old record -7.8 C, set in 2020
Sechelt Area
- New record -11.4 C
- Old record -6.7 C, set back in 1971
Squamish Area
- New record -14.8 C
- Old record of 11.8 C, set in 2017
West Vancouver
- New record -12.4 C
- Old record -7.2 C, set back in 1993
The coldest part of the province on Saturday was Yoho National Park, recording a bone-chilling low of -42.6 C.
Despite these frigid conditions, temperatures are expected to start to rise slowly in the Okanagan over the next several days, with Kelowna forecasted to see overnight lows in the mid-teens until Wednesday, and daily highs transitioning from double to single digits starting Monday, before seeing a high of plus 1 on Friday.
