Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Temperatures to moderate in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley still under warning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2024 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 13'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 13
Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle has the Saturday, Jan.13, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Frigid temperatures continued to grip British Columbia and the Prairies on Sunday as high winds and wintry conditions make their way across Canada’s eastern provinces.

Environment Canada says arctic air will continue to generate wind chill temperatures of between -40 C and -50 C in some parts of B.C., including Peace River and Prince George.

It says temperatures will moderate in Metro Vancouver later on Sunday, though parts of the Fraser Valley will continue to experience wind chill temperatures that feel like -20 C through Monday.

Extreme cold warnings are still active in the Fraser Valley but have been lifted for Metro Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'B.C. cold snap continues'
B.C. cold snap continues
Trending Now

Temperatures on the West Coast are forecast to warm slightly through the coming week, with rain expected as early as Thursday, but the possibility of snow in Victoria and Vancouver remains in the forecast for Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In Alberta, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the province’s electric systems operator to issue a grid alert on Saturday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

As the cold weather continues, the province is asking Albertans to conserve energy during the peak demand period of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Environment Canada says temperatures will warm somewhat in Alberta, but a hazardous frostbite warning remains in effect with highs of – 24 C forecast for Edmonton

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices