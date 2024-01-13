Extreme weather warnings continue for B.C. mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

For a third straight day, with arctic air freezing Western Canada, Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for mountain passes in B.C.

Four highways in the province’s Southern Interior are under extreme cold warnings, with wind chills expected between -35 and -45.

And along the South Coast, the Sea to Sky Highway (from Squamish to Whistler) is under an arctic outflow warning, where wind chills are expected between -20 and -30 due to wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

The Interior warnings are for the Coquihalla Highway (Hope to Kamloops), the Okanagan Connector, Highway 3 (Grand Forks to Creston) and the Trans-Canada Highway (Salmon Arm to Golden).

Winds along those highways are expected to be between 20 and 40 km/h, with temperatures in the -25 C to -35 C range.

“These wind chill values are expected to moderate on Sunday as the temperatures moderate,” said Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Ross MacDonald told Global News that good news may arrive Sunday in the form of warmer temperatures, albeit slightly.

“Some moderation in temperatures are expected by tomorrow by maybe a couple of degrees,” said MacDonald, “and then continuing a very slight step-by-step pickup in temperatures by Monday and through the first half of the workweek.”

If you plan on travelling over local mountain passes, police plus search and rescue say plan ahead before motoring on.

“For a safety kit when you’re travelling, in case you get stuck in winter, (bring) some extra food, some extra water, warm clothes,” said Amos Rossworm of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

“Candles are always nice in case the vehicle has to shut down for any reason. The candle will keep the interior of the vehicle nice and warm. Those are the basics, and a first-aid kit.”

Rossworm said tire chains are a bonus, as is a folding shovel. But before leaving: “Bring your cellphone and don’t ever leave home without a full tank of gas.”

That’s because motorists could find themselves stuck in lineups for hours due to a traffic accident, and idling will keep the vehicle warm.

And speaking of accidents, this week’s weather conditions are keeping tow trucks busy.

“We’re slammed. All of my drivers have been working overtime,” said Marlon Fagan, owner and fleet manager of Envirometal Towing Ltd. “We’re trying to attend as many accident scenes as possible to get there quickly. It’s kind of chaotic with all the calls here.”

In the last 24 hours, Fagan says his company responded to about 10 accidents in its jurisdiction but other types of calls are keeping his crews busy.

“In the past couple days, we’ve probably exceeded 100 boosts and 40 unlocks from people warming up their car and locking (themselves out),” said Fagan, adding one call they quickly attended was for a vehicle with a child locked in it.

More information on winter driving tips is available at Transportation Canada.