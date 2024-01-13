Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Grid alert issued for Alberta two days in a row due to extreme cold

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 13, 2024 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Extreme cold puts pressure on Alberta’s energy grid'
Extreme cold puts pressure on Alberta’s energy grid
The extreme cold drove up demand on the power grid prompting Alberta’s energy operator to declare a grid alert. Sarah Offin reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another grid alert was issued for Alberta on Saturday afternoon due to extremely cold temperatures.

The Alberta Energy System Operator (AESO) issued the grid alert around 3:30 p.m. due to extreme cold, high demand for electricity and low imports.

AESO also issued a grid alert on Friday afternoon due to “high power demand due to extreme cold, two large natural gas generator outages, and very low renewable power on the system.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This comes after Alberta set a new electricity record on Thursday as temperatures reached historic lows.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures below -30 C and wind chill of -40 C due to a polar vortex.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., the new hourly peak demand record was set at 12,384 megawatts (MW), beating a previous record of 12,193 MW set in December 2022.

The Alberta Energy System Operator (AESO) said that new record was based on energy requirements from industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential users.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices