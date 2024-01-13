Grid alert issued for Alberta two days in a row due to extreme cold

Send this page to someone via email

Another grid alert was issued for Alberta on Saturday afternoon due to extremely cold temperatures.

The Alberta Energy System Operator (AESO) issued the grid alert around 3:30 p.m. due to extreme cold, high demand for electricity and low imports.

AESO also issued a grid alert on Friday afternoon due to “high power demand due to extreme cold, two large natural gas generator outages, and very low renewable power on the system.”

The AESO has declared a Grid Alert due to extreme cold, high demand and low imports. Please reduce your electricity use to only essential needs, to lower demand and minimize the potential for rolling outages this evening. pic.twitter.com/aqlQDZjA1l — AESO (@theAESO) January 13, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

This comes after Alberta set a new electricity record on Thursday as temperatures reached historic lows.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

All of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning, with temperatures below -30 C and wind chill of -40 C due to a polar vortex.

On Thursday at around 6 p.m., the new hourly peak demand record was set at 12,384 megawatts (MW), beating a previous record of 12,193 MW set in December 2022.

The Alberta Energy System Operator (AESO) said that new record was based on energy requirements from industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential users.

— with files from Adam Toy, Global News.