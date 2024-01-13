Woman in critical condition after collision involving police vehicle: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate and is investigating after a collision in the Greater Toronto Area involving a police vehicle sent one person to a trauma centre in critical condition Friday night.

Peel police and EMS say they received reports of a collision in the area of Central Park Drive and Hilldale Crescent in Brampton around 6:20 p.m.

Officers say a police vehicle was involved in the crash, and a 29-year-old female pedestrian was struck in the incident.

Once on scene, EMS quickly transported the victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Central Park Drive was closed between Howden Boulevard and Hilldale Crescent for an investigation, and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The SIU investigates cases involving police that result in a death or serious injury, or if a firearm is discharged at a person.