Okanagan weather: Heavy snow, then a major warm-up

A gradual reprieve from the arctic air is expected for the week ahead, though temperatures climbed back to the minus teens Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Clouds are expected to return on Tuesday with a chance of flurries as the mercury makes it up toward minus single digits.

Minus single digits will be cracked Wednesday with the risk of steady snow with up to 10 to 20 centimetres possible the system pulls out into early Thursday.

The mercury will rise through minus single digits during the week before getting above zero with some more precipitation this weekend.

The second last weekend of January will see the possibility of some rain and snow as well.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

