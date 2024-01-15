Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Heavy snow, then a major warm-up

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 15, 2024 2:16 pm
Heavy snow slides through Tuesday night into Wednesday. View image in full screen
Heavy snow slides through Tuesday night into Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A gradual reprieve from the arctic air is expected for the week ahead, though temperatures climbed back to the minus teens Monday afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Clouds are expected to return on Tuesday with a chance of flurries as the mercury makes it up toward minus single digits.

Minus single digits will be cracked Wednesday with the risk of steady snow with up to 10 to 20 centimetres possible the system pulls out into early Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The mercury will rise through minus single digits during the week before getting above zero with some more precipitation this weekend.

The second last weekend of January will see the possibility of some rain and snow as well.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices