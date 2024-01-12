Buffalo mass shooting gunman to face death penalty in U.S. hate crimes case

Send this page to someone via email

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, they said in a court filing Friday.

Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack.

New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separate federal hate crimes case. Gendron had promised to plead guilty in that case if prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

In a notice announcing the decision to seek the death penalty, Trini Ross, the U.S. attorney for western New York, wrote that Gendron had selected the supermarket “in order to maximize the number of Black victims.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first time Attorney General Merrick Garland has authorized a new pursuit of the death penalty. Under his leadership, the Justice Department has permitted the continuation of two capital prosecution and withdrawn from pursuing death in more than two dozen cases.

There was no immediate comment from the victims’ families or prosecutors.

1:43 Buffalo mass shooting: ‘Investigation ongoing,’ U.S. AG says amid reports suspect used chat room before shooting

The Justice Department has made federal death penalty cases a rarity since the election of President Joe Biden, a Democrat who opposes capital punishment. Garland instituted a moratorium on federal executions in 2021 pending a review of procedures. Although the moratorium does not prevent prosecutors from seeking death sentences, the Justice Department has done so sparingly.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It successfully sought the death penalty for a antisemitic gunman who murdered 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue. It also went ahead last year with an effort to get the death sentence against an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path, though a lack of a unanimous jury meant that prosecution resulted in a life sentence.

Story continues below advertisement

The Justice Department has declined to pursue the death penalty in other mass killings. It passed on seeking the execution of a gunman who killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Relatives of the victims in Buffalo have expressed mixed views on whether they think federal prosecutors should pursue the death penalty in that case.

On May 14, 2022, Gendron attacked shoppers and workers with a semi-automatic rifle at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo after driving more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in rural Conklin, New York.

4:02 Buffalo mass shooting: Suspect charged with federal hate crimes, could face death penalty

He chose the business for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood and livestreamed the massacre from a camera attached to his tactical helmet.

The dead, who ranged in age from 32 to 86, included eight customers, the store security guard and a church deacon who drove shoppers to and from the store with their groceries. Three people were wounded but survived.

Story continues below advertisement

The rifle Gendron fired was marked with racial slurs and phrases including “The Great Replacement,” a reference to a conspiracy theory that there’s a plot to diminish the influence of white people.

Mark Talley, whose 63-year-old mother, Geraldine Talley, was killed, has said he’d rather Gendron be imprisoned for life in the community he attacked than be executed.

“I want that pain to eat at him every second of every day for the rest of his life,” he said after Gendron’s guilty plea in state court.

—Associated Press writers Jake Offenhartz in New York and Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington