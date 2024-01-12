Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police ask public for information following report of shooting

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 12, 2024 12:24 pm
Police responded to a report of an apparent residence shooting in the Rosemont neighborhood where the caller described a 'large hole in his window.'.
Police responded to a report of an apparent residence shooting in the Rosemont neighborhood where the caller described a 'large hole in his window.'. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting information from the public following a reported residence shooting incident in the Rosemont neighbourhood.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 800 block of Empress Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a report that a front window of a residence had been shot at.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“When they arrived, they spoke with the caller who stated that he and his friend had just gone to bed when they heard knocking on the door and at the window,” the RPS stated in a release.

“A few moments later, they heard a loud boom and realized there was broken glass and a large hole in his window.”

Trending Now

The RPS stated that no suspects have been identified at this time but are asking if anyone has any information that could assist in this investigation, they are to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices