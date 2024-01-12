Regina police ask public for information following report of shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is requesting information from the public following a reported residence shooting incident in the Rosemont neighbourhood.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 800 block of Empress Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a report that a front window of a residence had been shot at.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“When they arrived, they spoke with the caller who stated that he and his friend had just gone to bed when they heard knocking on the door and at the window,” the RPS stated in a release.

“A few moments later, they heard a loud boom and realized there was broken glass and a large hole in his window.”

The RPS stated that no suspects have been identified at this time but are asking if anyone has any information that could assist in this investigation, they are to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.