Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen vehicle found outside business in south end of Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted January 12, 2024 10:21 am
Staff at a south end business reportedly found the vehicle at the back of the building on Thursday, Guelph police say the car's window was smashed out and all four ties were flat. View image in full screen
Staff at a south end business reportedly found the vehicle at the back of the building on Thursday, Guelph police say the car's window was smashed out and all four ties were flat. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police are investigating after they said a stolen vehicle was abandoned outside of a business in the city’s south end.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police said an employee of a business at Gordon Street and Kortright Road arrived at work and found a blue Nissan Kicks parked at the back of the building.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Authorities later learned it had been stolen from Wellington County.

Trending Now

The vehicle’s window was reportedly smashed out and all four tires were flat.

Police continue to investigate.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices