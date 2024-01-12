Stolen vehicle found outside business in south end of Guelph

See more sharing options

Guelph police are investigating after they said a stolen vehicle was abandoned outside of a business in the city’s south end.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, police said an employee of a business at Gordon Street and Kortright Road arrived at work and found a blue Nissan Kicks parked at the back of the building.

Authorities later learned it had been stolen from Wellington County.

The vehicle’s window was reportedly smashed out and all four tires were flat.

Police continue to investigate.