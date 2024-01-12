Man in his 40s seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being stabbing in the downtown core on Thursday night.
The stabbing happened at around 8:20 p.m. near Queens Quay West and Spadina Avenue.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Investigators said they are looking for a man around six feet one inch, with a beard, and wearing a green hooded sweater.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
