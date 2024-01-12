Man in his 40s seriously injured after downtown Toronto stabbing

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being stabbing in the downtown core on Thursday night.

The stabbing happened at around 8:20 p.m. near Queens Quay West and Spadina Avenue.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Investigators said they are looking for a man around six feet one inch, with a beard, and wearing a green hooded sweater.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stabbing: (Additional Info)

-Suspect: Male, 6'1, with a beard and wearing a green hooded sweater

-anyone w/info call 416-808-1400#GO82011

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2024