Crime

Arrests made in Okanagan youth swarming, incident under investigation: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 7:29 pm
Central Okanagan Public Schools View image in full screen
File photo. Central Okanagan Public Schools head office. Global News
A swarming incident involving youth in West Kelowna, B.C., has triggered the implementation of school supports, say school officials.

“As a district that puts safety first, we share the dismay at seeing violence in the community, especially when it involves young people,” Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said in a Thursday statement regarding the incident caught on video earlier in the week.

“Although this incident occurred off school property over the break, our staff work with students to ensure they have support and can feel safe at school.”

Violence against teachers increasing in Canadian schools

Kaardal said with any traumatic incident involving a student, even those that occur outside school, the victim’s school provides full support to them, including school-based counselling.

While supports are in place, Kaardal didn’t offer insight into the incident.

The statement indicated that those involved — alleged to have been teenagers and a child, near a bus stop on Highway 97 near the Super 8 motel — were from “multiple communities.”

RCMP said the incident was reported to them by the evening of Jan. 7, and, by Jan. 8, all parties involved were identified and either arrested or had been spoken to.

“All have since been released and are scheduled for court at a later date. This assault investigation remains ongoing, including the collection of statements, and a report to Crown Counsel will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said.

Since youth were involved, limited details will be released, Gauthier said. The West Kelowna RCMP, he said, has video evidence of the incident.

“The Kelowna RCMP takes all acts of violence seriously and they are unacceptable at any age,” Gauthier said.

“This incident is being investigated thoroughly and there are measures in place to protect the victim.”

Anyone who is a victim of, witnesses, or knows of an act of violence about to occur should phone the police immediately.

