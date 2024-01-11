Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault on bus in Cambridge

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault which occurred on a Grand River Transit bus late last year.
Police say the incident occurred Nov. 14, 2023, as the bus was travelling near Hespeler and Dunbar roads.
A woman was sexually assaulted, according to a release from police. She did not report any injuries to police as a result of the incident.
Earlier this month, police released images of a man they were looking to identify and speak with in connection to their investigation.
Then on Thursday, police say they arrested the Kitchener suspect, charging him with sexual assault.
