Traffic

Manitoba RCMP looking for witnesses to December hit and run that left man in hospital

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 2:49 pm
Oakbank RCMP are looking for witnesses to this Dec. 4, 2023, highway crash.
Oakbank RCMP are looking for witnesses to this Dec. 4, 2023, highway crash. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are looking for witnesses to a December 2023 crash in the RM of Springfield that left a 54-year-old man with life-altering injuries.

Police said the victim has been in hospital for 38 days since the hit-and-run incident on Highway 1, and they’re hoping members of the public will be able to provide details as the investigation continues.

Officers from the Oakbank detachment were called to the scene, near the intersection of the highway and Settlers Road, around 6:35 a.m., where the victim’s vehicle was struck by a large westbound vehicle — possibly a semi-trailer or a cube truck. That driver didn’t stay at the scene of the crash.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area that morning, or has any information about this collision, is asked to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash at Deacon’s Corner, Manitoba RCMP say'
Man in hospital after hit-and-run crash at Deacon’s Corner, Manitoba RCMP say

 

