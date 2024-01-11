Menu

Canada

B.C. transfers land on Mount Benson East back to Snuneymuxw First Nation

By Haley Lewis Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 2:32 pm
A photo of Mount Benson on a cloudy day. View image in full screen
Mount Benson is located on Vancouver Island, west of Nanaimo. James / Flickr
Two hundred and twelve hectares of land on Te’tuxwtun (Mount Benson East) have been transferred back to  Snuneymuxw First Nation from British Columbia.

The transfer marks a first step in implementing the Snuneymuxw First Nation and British Columbia Land Transfer Agreement that was established in 2020.

The nation has more than 1,700 members and the smallest land reserve per capita in the province. The 212 hectares are part of 3,094 hectares slated to be transferred back to the nation and by doing so, respecting the Saarlequun Snuneymuxw Treaty of 1854.

“There remains over 2,882 hectares of our village to come back to us as part of the agreement and we will continue to work with the minister to enable this transfer for the benefit of our people,” said Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse in a release. “Our mission is clear: continue building on our economic growth and secure a prosperous future for generations to come.”

A screen grab of a map View image in full screen
Mount Benson is located 9 km west of Nanaimo, B.C. Google Maps
The Te’tuxwtun land is south of Nanaimo, in Snuneymuxw territory and is now part of the Nation’s Petroglyph Development Corporation land holdings.

“Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Mount Benson East lands hold much opportunity for the Nation to create new economic activity in forestry, while also protecting wildlife habitat,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This land transfer represents another step in our relationship. It will foster transformative change toward self-government and bring stability and prosperity to everyone in the mid-Island region.”

Work is actively being done by the nation and government to transfer the remaining parcels of land associated with the agreement, including Mount Benson North (742 hectares) and Mount McKay (2,097 hectares).

