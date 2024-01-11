Saskatchewan teachers plan one-day strike

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan teachers are counting down the days until they strike.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is giving five days notice before an upcoming one-day strike on Tuesday, saying it wanted to give parents and families some advanced notice.

The legal requirement for teachers to give notice of job action is 48 hours, but the STF said it hopes this extra time gives the provincial government a chance to change course.

“The last thing any teacher wants is for negotiations to impact the school year, so we are exhausting every possible option to get government back to the table,” says Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte.

“At every turn, teachers have said that committees are getting us nowhere on these urgent issues, and a new deal must include items to address class size and complexity. Government remains intransigent, even after conciliation. This is not bargaining; they are making decisions based on politics and student learning is suffering for it.”

A virtual parent and caregiver information night is being held on Sunday at 7 p.m. with registration on STF’s website.

“Teachers and parents are united in wanting the best for their kids,” says Becotte.

“We want to provide families with as much information as possible. This is a fight for the future of publicly funded education in Saskatchewan, and schools need the support of our communities. I encourage everyone across the province to reach out to your neighbours and friends, contact your elected officials, and let them know that the students of this province deserve a government that will provide them with the resources they desperately need.”

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Education for a response.

More to come.