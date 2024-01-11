Western University outlines details of agreement to absorb Brescia University College

Send this page to someone via email

A memorandum of agreement between the governing boards of Brescia University College and Western University was reached Wednesday, marking the next step in a plan to have the university college folded into Western’s operations.

The agreement includes preserving some of Brescia’s unique program offerings as well as giving students the choice to remain in their current residence.

Back in September, Western announced that the university and the affiliated university college were in talks to have Brescia wind down its operations as Canada’s only women’s university college and fully integrate into Western University come May 2024.

The initial announcement was met with some backlash, with roughly 20 students organizing a protest just days later.

Since then, Western says there have been “extensive consultations” with Bresica students, faculty, staff and alumnae through forums, committees and information sessions.

“Meaningful discussions with Brescia and Western students, faculty, staff and alumnae have led us to this pivotal moment and will continue to define our way forward,” said Brescia’s president Lauretta Frederking.

“We recognize the integration has had a profound impact on the Brescia community, and their vital contributions and collaborative efforts have been instrumental in shaping this process and ensuring Brescia’s legacy is upheld.”

Western University also confirmed that Brescia’s Food and Nutritional Sciences and Family Studies and Human Development programs will continue to be delivered after the integration.

Brescia students “can choose to complete their program of study and remain in their current residence,” Western says, while Brescia’s faculty and staff “can choose to continue their employment with Western.”

“Active contract staff may receive an offer of employment if a position is available for which they are qualified, and contract faculty will be considered for available positions as outlined in agreements with The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association and the Brescia Faculty Association,” the university said.

The agreement will also see Western establish a $25-million Brescia Legacy Fund to support scholarships, bursaries and programs; maintain Clare Hall as an all-women identifying residence for at least four years, subject to demand; preserve the names of Brescia buildings, sites and institutional artifacts; identify a dedicated Brescia student lounge; and support the transfer of alumnae association members to operate as a chapter or group within Western’s alumni structure.

As outlined in the MOA, Western will invest in new initiatives that preserve Brescia’s mission to instill the values of wisdom, justice and compassion into each graduate.

“Brescia’s emphasis on fostering women leaders and its innovative, student-centered approach will benefit Western students, faculty and staff for generations to come. Our institutions have enjoyed a close relationship for more than 100 years, and we are thrilled that Brescia’s legacy will continue to be an important part of the Western story,” said Western University president Alan Shepard.