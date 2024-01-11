Menu

Sports

Jordan Dumais, Blue Jackets prospect and Mooseheads forward, to have abdominal surgery

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 3:29 pm
The second half of the QMJHL season just got a bit trickier for the Halifax Mooseheads, as the team’s star winger Jordan Dumais is scheduled to undergo surgery after reaggravating an injury during his time with Team Canada at the world junior hockey championships.

Following his stint in Sweden playing, the 19-year-old travelled to Columbus last week to receive an injury diagnosis.

In a release from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, the NHL side that drafted Dumais in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft said that he will require surgery on Jan. 19 to repair a lower abdominal injury.

“The surgery will be performed by OhioHealth’s Dr. John Leff at Knightsbridge Surgery Center in Columbus,” the release said, adding that the anticipated recovery period will be about six weeks.

Dumais won MVP honours in the 2023 QMJHL season where he racked up 140 points and led the league in scoring.

Despite being absent for the Mooseheads’ last 10 games, the Longueuil, Que. playmaker still ranks in the top-10 of league scoring — tallying 16 goals and 31 assists in 21 games.

In November, he became Halifax’s all-time point scorer when he picked up his 304th career point, breaking a record previously held by Nova Scotia’s Brandon Benedict.

