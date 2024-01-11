Menu

Canada

Toronto police investigating after SUV crashes into pole, 3 people flee

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 11, 2024 8:16 am
An SUV crashes into a pole Doin Toronto on Jan. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
An SUV crashes into a pole Doin Toronto on Jan. 11, 2024. Don Curran / Global News
Toronto police say they are investigating after an SUV crashed into a pole and three people inside the vehicle fled the scene early Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at 4:41 a.m. near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

A black SUV crashed into a pole, police said. Images from the scene show the pole bent forward with debris all over the ground and sidewalk.

Investigators said the occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, ran away from the scene.

Police also said a few other poles were struck on sidewalks.

No arrests have been made.

Hydro crews were also called to the scene, police said.

