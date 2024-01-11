Toronto police investigating after SUV crashes into pole, 3 people flee

Toronto police say they are investigating after an SUV crashed into a pole and three people inside the vehicle fled the scene early Thursday.
Police said the crash happened at 4:41 a.m. near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.
A black SUV crashed into a pole, police said. Images from the scene show the pole bent forward with debris all over the ground and sidewalk.
Investigators said the occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, ran away from the scene.
Police also said a few other poles were struck on sidewalks.
No arrests have been made.
Hydro crews were also called to the scene, police said.
