Toronto police investigating after SUV crashes into pole, 3 people flee

Toronto police say they are investigating after an SUV crashed into a pole and three people inside the vehicle fled the scene early Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at 4:41 a.m. near Danforth and Carlaw avenues.

A black SUV crashed into a pole, police said. Images from the scene show the pole bent forward with debris all over the ground and sidewalk.

Investigators said the occupants of the vehicle, two men and a woman, ran away from the scene.

Police also said a few other poles were struck on sidewalks.

No arrests have been made.

Hydro crews were also called to the scene, police said.

