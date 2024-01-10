Kitchener woman facing arson charge in connection with fire at storage facility

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say they have charged a 49-year-old woman in connection with a fire that occurred at a storage facility in Kitchener last fall.

The fire occurred at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 at a storage facility near Hayward and Hanson avenues, according to police.

They say firefighters from the Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the blaze but not before it caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fire.

Police say they arrested the Kitchener woman on Tuesday before laying a charge of arson.