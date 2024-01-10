Menu

Crime

Kitchener woman facing arson charge in connection with fire at storage facility

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 4:21 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police say they have charged a 49-year-old woman in connection with a fire that occurred at a storage facility in Kitchener last fall.

The fire occurred at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 at a storage facility near Hayward and Hanson avenues, according to police.

They say firefighters from the Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the blaze but not before it caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the fire.

Police say they arrested the Kitchener woman on Tuesday before laying a charge of arson.

