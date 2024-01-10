Northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie reduced after multi-vehicle collision

Most northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie are closed after a multi-vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an RCMP release, the collision involved a passenger vehicle, a snow plow and a semi-truck.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The collision happened just north of Veterans Boulevard, police said.
Trending Now
Only one northbound lane is open as of 1:54 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
More on Calgary
- Group of Canmore residents asks government for environmental assessment of developments
- Murder charges laid in connection with 2023 shooting in Calgary’s Capitol Hill community: police
- Alberta man blames Telus for ruining credit score despite proof of paid bills
- Banff looking at moving town sign for visitor safety
Comments