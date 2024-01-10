Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie reduced after multi-vehicle collision

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 3:59 pm
Most northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie are closed after a multi-vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Most northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie are closed after a multi-vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon. The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Most northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie are closed after a multi-vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an RCMP release, the collision involved a passenger vehicle, a snow plow and a semi-truck.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The collision happened just north of Veterans Boulevard, police said.

Trending Now

Only one northbound lane is open as of 1:54 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices