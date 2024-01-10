Northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie reduced after multi-vehicle collision

See more sharing options

Most northbound lanes on Highway 2 near Airdrie are closed after a multi-vehicle incident on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an RCMP release, the collision involved a passenger vehicle, a snow plow and a semi-truck.

The collision happened just north of Veterans Boulevard, police said.

Only one northbound lane is open as of 1:54 p.m. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.