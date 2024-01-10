Kelowna house fire under caused by candle: Fire officials

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., home was damaged early Wednesday morning in a fire that was caused by a candle.

At around 4 a.m., fire crews were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of Quigley Road. Smoke was spotted coming from the second floor when crews arrived and, luckily, all the people who lived in the home had exited.

“I don’t think there was a working smoke alarm. So it was a good reminder for residents to check their smoke alarms,” Larry Watkinson with the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building.

“The damage is mostly contained in the bathroom, with smoke and water damage throughout the building. But it’s very limited at this time,” he said.

The fire was caused by a candle burning in the bathroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.