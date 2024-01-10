Menu

Fire

Kelowna house fire under caused by candle: Fire officials

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 10, 2024 1:30 pm
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. View image in full screen
File photo of a Kelowna fire truck. Global News
A Kelowna, B.C., home was damaged early Wednesday morning in a fire that was caused by a candle.

At around 4 a.m., fire crews were called to a structure fire in the 900 block of Quigley Road. Smoke was spotted coming from the second floor when crews arrived and, luckily, all the people who lived in the home had exited.

“I don’t think there was a working smoke alarm. So it was a good reminder for residents to check their smoke alarms,” Larry Watkinson with the Kelowna Fire Department said.

Afternoon house fire in Rutland extinguished
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building.

“The damage is mostly contained in the bathroom, with smoke and water damage throughout the building. But it’s very limited at this time,” he said.

The fire  was caused by a candle burning in the bathroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

