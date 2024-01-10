TSB headed to Revelstoke, B.C. to investigate fatal helicopter crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board has now deployed investigators to the Revelstoke area to learn more about what caused a fatal helicopter crash last weekend.

“The TSB is gathering information and assessing the occurrence,” the board said in a press release Wednesday morning.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will deploy a team of investigators to investigate a fatal accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter registered to Aircraft Guaranty Corporation on Jan. 5.”

Police confirmed on Sunday that the aircraft was located at a crash site in Glacier National Park at around noon and the sole occupant and pilot had died. It was en route to Sicamous, B.C., from Calgary.

B.C.’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre was notified Friday evening by the sound of an emergency locator transmitter in the Revelstoke area.

According to the JRCC, the alert sounded around 10 nautical miles east of Revelstoke, or 18 kilometres by land.

Police and local search and rescue volunteers on the ground began their search in the Glacier National Park area on Saturday at around 7 p.m.

The RCMP is working with the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation occurrences.

It says its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.